Issue of lack of tickets to some competitions of Baku 2015 clarified

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I know that many people regret that they could not get tickets for some sports. People want to buy tickets, but can't get them. However, when you view certain channels, you see empty seats in the halls."

Director General of the Operating Committee of the Baku-2015 the I European games, Simon Clegg said.

"Naturally, we can not sell more tickets. At competitions in the open air, many people don't stay to the end of game. And to resell tickets for these places is not possible, as these tickets are already sold out. Just some people can not properly use the ticket. If someone wants to participate in sports games in a short time, we can't intervene. For this reason, in gyms you can see empty seats. Especially at competitions in open areas, you can see this. Personally, I several times watched the competitions on various sports in the open and indoors, and saw growth in the number of viewers. Especially at competitions in volleyball, diving is a large number of spectators", said S.Clegg.