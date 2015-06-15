Irina Zaretska tells of joy after claiming gold in women's kumite

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ I didn't expect such a fantastic final and I am in a shock of it, Report was told by the winner of gold medal at the European Games "Baku 2015" in the kumite karate, Irina Zaretska.

"We have being prepared for it, I knew it would be very difficult and rival, who work with me in the final, was the only one, on whom I set up very strongly, and only for this I troubled. But when we met in the final, the audience gave to me a great energy", said the 68-kg winner.

I.Zaretska noted that the European gold medal of the Games has a great importance: "I cried not just during the national anthem but during the final too. As I got more and more points I knew in my heart that I had the victory."

I.Zaretska completed an impressive 8-1 victory against the same opponent who had beaten her earlier in the tournament.