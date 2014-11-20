IOC President awarded title of honorary doctorate of State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The event on awarding the President of International Olympic Committee Tomas Bach with the title of honorary doctorate of academy was held in Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports. Report informs, besides Germany Olympic and World champion the event was also attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, President of IOC Jacques Rogge and Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseinzada.

The rector of the academy and the Secretary General of the NOC, Aghajan Abiyev who opened the event spoke about Bach's career. It was his first visit to the capital of Azerbaijan.

Abiyev noted that, taking into consideration of his great achievements, the academy decided to award the IOC president with an honorary doctorate diploma.

Then, the rewarding ceremony was held. Aghajan Abiyev presented the diploma to Tomas Bach.