​Head of the Latvian Olympic Committee: Athletes provided with all facilities

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan have done a lotto ensure that athletesare provided with all facilities during the first European Games in Baku.

Report informs, it was stated by the head of the Olympic Committee of Latvia George Tikmers to the Latvian channel LTV7.

"My colleagues have been there for a week, and they are doing everything necessary to receive coaches and teams. The country has done a lot, they made a tremendous effort, the conditions are suitable for everyone. There's a village for athletes with excellent facilities. No doubt that, everything including conduct of all the competitions was designed by the organizers. And the number of medals is very high - 253 ", says GTikmers.

According to him, Latvian command faced no difficulties, athletes and administrators perform their duties, placing the team, training places and other. The gradual arrival of Latvian athletes at the Games started yesterday.

"There will be 59 Olympic champions, 200 world champions, and Number Ones from our side too. Beach volleyball and judo are presented strong players. But two-thirds of the team are freshmen. However, the Latvian team never comes back without a medal. This tradition must be preserved", says G.Tikmers.