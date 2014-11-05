Head of EOK: Armenia will take part in the inaugural European Games in Baku

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia will take part in the inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, next year. The head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey said today at a meeting of the Association of National Olympic Committees in Bangkok, Report informs citing AP.

EOC chief Patrick Hickey, along with IOC President Thomas Bach, met Armenian President Serge Sarkisian last month.

Hickey said that "all the problems were solved" and "they have agreed to participate in the games next year, and they will come to our general assembly in Baku in two weeks' time."

First European Games will be held in Baku from 12 to 28 June 2015.