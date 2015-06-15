 Top
    Gold medalist: "I dedicate my victory to the people of Azerbaijan"

    I have occasion to raise our flag

    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I cannot express my feelings, I am beside myself with joy. I have trained for a year and a half for this competition. I have tried and done this."

    Report was told by Aykhan Mamayev, a gold medalist of "Baku 2015" the First European Games in karate in 84 kg category.

    He said he was proud of raising the Azerbaijani flag: "I have occasion to raise our flag. I'm proud of it. I dedicate my victory to the people of Azerbaijan, because it is not just only my victory, but also the victory of the Azerbaijani people. I want to thank everyone who helped to me to get this achievement."

