German team prefers "Baku-2015" to World League

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ German men's national volleyball team decided not to participate in the World League next year in order to attend "Baku-2015" European Games. Report informs referring to the "worldofvolley", Germany Volleyball Federation considered that it will be more favorable to get license to 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro by gaining points in the European ranking.

On the other hand, neither of the TV channels in Germany has the right to broadcast the World League. Instead, "Sport 1" will broadcast the European Games to be held for the first time, in the country.

"Bundestim" won the bronze medal in this year's world championship. First European Games will be held June 12-28.