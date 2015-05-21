First European Games torch reaches Ujar region of Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 May.REPORT.AZ/ Today the First European Games torch reached Ujar region of Azerbaijan. Report informs that the region's history teacher Taghi Mammadov received the torch in Koroghlu Street. 10 active young people were selected to carry the torch in the region.

After carrying the torch along the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, the journey ended in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Guliyev Seymour, a wrestling coach, lit the torch on the stage.

Then, the turn came to the European Games beacons.

Later, the torch was sent to the Goychay region.