Chingiz Huseynzade: "We proved with the Games we are right and able to host sports events"

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The smear campaign against Azerbaijan is of no importance. We have proved with the Games that we are right and we can host sports events. All European countries participated in the games, a lot of heads of states arrive to take part in the opening ceremony".

Report informs, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Chingiz Huseynzade said.

NOC Vice-President added that, at the moment, 43 participating countries have won medals: "It is also very important. By our actions we respond to people, holding smear campaign."