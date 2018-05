Belarus attends with 152 athletes for Baku 2015 European Games

Belarusian Olympic officials announced a team of 152 athletes for the Baku 2015 European Games with Barcelona 1992 Canoe Sprint gold medallist Dmitri Dovgalenok serving as Chef de Mission.

The Canoe Sprint Bogdanovich brothers teamed up to win a C2 1000m gold medal at Beijing 2008 as well as a silver medal in the same discipline at London 2012.

They are not the only paddlers looking for medals at Baku 2015. Roman Petrushenko and Vadim Makhnev teamed up to win Beijing 2008 gold in K4 1000m and three other Olympic medals in K2 200m and 500m races at three other Olympic Games. Petrushenko and Makhnev also are seven-time world champions together.

The Belarus team also features two shooters with Olympic gold medals on their resume as 39-year-old Konstantin Lukashik won Barcelona 1992 50m Pistol gold in the first of his five Olympic Games appearances while the 47-year-old Sergei Martynov appeared at the 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games before finally winning a gold medal in 50m Rifle at London 2012.

Other Belarusian athletes with chances of shining at Baku 2015 are four-time Artistic Gymnastics world silver medallist Melitina Stanyuta, three-time European Table Tennis men's singles champion Vladimir Samsonov, 2014 European Taekwondo champion Arman-Marshall Silla and two-time Sambo world champions Andrey Kazusenok and Yuri Rybak.

Here is the full list of Belarus athletes for Baku 2015:

Archery: Anton Prilepov, Pavel Dalidovich, Alexander Lyagushev, Anna Marusova, Yelena Tolkach, Yekaterina Timofeeva

Athletics (Men’s): Dmitri Barkalov, Andrey Likhovitski, Vasily Mikhalitsin

Athletics (Women’s): Svetlana Lifenko, Valeriya Tsekhmistrenko, Natalia Yakubova

Badminton: Alesya Zaitseva, Anastasiya Chernyavskaya, Vladislav Kushnir

Beach Volleyball (Men's): Alexander Dedkov, Alexander Kovalenko

Beach Volleyball (Women's): Viktoriya Shalayevskaya, Viktoriya Sekretova, Valeriya Babenko, Viktoriya Milevskaya

Boxing: Ivan Figurenko, Dmitri Asanov, Vazgen Safaryantz, Evgeni Dolgolevets, Magomet Nurudinov, Vitali Bondarenko, Sergei Novikov, Leonid Chernobayev, Yan Sudilovski, Yana Burim, Viktoriya Kebikova

Canoe Sprint: Roman Petrushenko, Vitali Bel'ko, Oleg Yurenya, Pavel Medvedev, Vadim Makhnev, Taras Val'ko, Alexander Bogdanovich, Andrey Bogdanovich, Maksim Petrov, Kozyr Artyom, Marina Litvinchuk, Margarita Makhneva, Nadezhda Lepeshko

Cycling: Tatyana Sharakova, Yelena Omelyusik, Olga Antonova, Ksenia Tugai, Yelena Sitko, Vasily Kirienko, Konstantin Sivtsov, Evgeni Gutarovich

Diving: Artyom Borovski, Yuri Novrozov, Kristina Sheshko, Yulia Bandik, Yekaterina Veligurskaya

Fencing: Darya Andreeva, Alexander Buikevich, Sergey Byk

Acrobatic Gymnastics: Yekaterina Borisevich, Veronica Nabokina, Karina Sandovich

Artistic Gymnastics (Individual): Melitina Stanyuta, Yekaterina Galkina

Artistic Gymnastics (Group): Anna Dudenkova, Maria Kadobina, Maria Kotyak, Valeriya Pishchelina, Arina Tsitsilina, Ksenia Cheldyshkina

Judo: Arif Bagirov, Dmitri Shershan, Vadim Shoka, Aleksey Romanchik, Alexander Steshenko, Alexander Vakhovyak, Darya Skrypnik, Marina Slutskaya

Karate: Maria Kulinkovich

Sambo: Alesya Staroverova, Yekaterina Prokopenko, Tatyana Matsko, Olga Namazova, Vladislav Burd, Stepan Popov, Andrey Kazusenok, Yuri Rybak

Shooting: Vitali Bubnovich, Evgeni Zaitchik, Vitali Kudi, Konstantin Lukashik, Sergei Martynov, Viktoriya ChaikaIlya Chergeiko, Yuri Scherbatsevich

Swimming: Darya Dovgal, Vasilisa Zelenkevich, Viktoriya Mikholap, Sofia Okhapkina, Grogoriy Pekarski, Anton Prokopov, Nikita Tsmyg, Pavel Bashura

Synchronised Swimming: Anastasiya Novoselova, Anastasiya Shkuleva, Olga Taleyko, Dominica Tsyplakova, Anna Shulgina, Aleksandra Bichun, Elmira Vardak, Valeriya Volosach, Maria Yegorova, Anna Kulpo

Table Tennis: Yekaterina Borovok, Alina Orlovskaya, Pavel Platonov, Aleksandra Privalova Vladimir Samsonov, Evgeni Schetinin

Taekwondo: Arman-Marshall Silla, Ilya Kokshintsev

Trampoline: Vladislav Goncharov, Anna Gorchenok, Nikolai Kazak, Tatyana Petrenya

Triathlon: Alexander Vasilevich

Wrestling Freestyle: Vladislav Andreev, Denis Maksimov, Azamat Nurikov, Alexander Kontoyev, Ali Shabanov, Alexander Gushtyn, Ibragim Saidov, Aleksey Shemarov, Vanessa Kolodinskaya, Irina Kurochkina, Yekaterina Gonchar, Anastasiya Guchok, Veroniсa Ivanova, Maria Mamoshuk, Kristina Fedorashko, Vasilisa Marzalyuk

Wrestling Greco-Roman: Soslan Daurov, Mikhail Semenov, Pavel Lyakh, Kazbek Kilov, Biktor Sosunovski, Javid Gamzatov, Timofei Deynichenko, Iosif Chugoshvili.