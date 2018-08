Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku-2015 the First European Games Operating Committee (BEGOC) held a meeting with Star Ambassadors of the Games.

Report informs, Azer Garib, Tunzala Aghayeva, Ilkin Hasani, Nigar Jamal, Haji Nur, DJ Shock, Miri Yusif, Jabir Imanov and other guests attended the event.

First, the general director of operations Simon Clegg made a speech and thanked the ambassadors for their work.

The stars were then presented memory gifts.