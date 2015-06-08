 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku 2015 torch brought to Heydar Aliyev arena

    Mariya Stadnik carried the torch

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku 2015" I European games torch was delivered to the arena named after Heydar Aliyev.

    Report informs judo world champion and four-time European champion and Olympic medalist Mariya Stadnik brought the torch to the sports complex

    After Stadnik walked with the torch, she left the arena. Following this, the torch was brought to the National gymnastic arena.

    During the I European games in the arena named after Heydar Aliyev will be competitions in judo, wrestling and sambo.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi