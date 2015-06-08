Baku 2015 torch brought to Heydar Aliyev arena

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku 2015" I European games torch was delivered to the arena named after Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs judo world champion and four-time European champion and Olympic medalist Mariya Stadnik brought the torch to the sports complex

After Stadnik walked with the torch, she left the arena. Following this, the torch was brought to the National gymnastic arena.

During the I European games in the arena named after Heydar Aliyev will be competitions in judo, wrestling and sambo.