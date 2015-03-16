 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Baku 2015" signs cooperation agreement with UNICEF

    Azad Rahimov and Marie-Pierre Puarye attended the event

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the cooperation agreement between "Baku 2015" first European Games Operating Committee and UNICEF was signed. Report informs that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Executive Director of "Baku 2015" Azad Rahimov, as well as the UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Marie-Pierre Puarye took part in the event held in "Fairmont" hotel.

    First, the promotional video on "Baku 2015" and UNICEF was shown. Later, the sides signed a strategic partnership agreement. In the end, the officials responded to journalists' questions.

    "Baku 2015" European Games will be held in Baku and Mingachevir on June 12-28.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi