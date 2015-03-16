"Baku 2015" signs cooperation agreement with UNICEF

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the cooperation agreement between "Baku 2015" first European Games Operating Committee and UNICEF was signed. Report informs that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Executive Director of "Baku 2015" Azad Rahimov, as well as the UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Marie-Pierre Puarye took part in the event held in "Fairmont" hotel.

First, the promotional video on "Baku 2015" and UNICEF was shown. Later, the sides signed a strategic partnership agreement. In the end, the officials responded to journalists' questions.

"Baku 2015" European Games will be held in Baku and Mingachevir on June 12-28.