Baku-2015: Fencing competitions go on - LIVE

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fencing competitions started at Baku-2015 the I European games. Report informs, the first day of competitions 8 fencers of Azerbaijan to take part.

Among women in the individual competitions in fencing epee to compete Elmira Khudaverdiyeva - in Group A, in Group B - Samira Huseynova, in Group C - Maryam Melikova, in group E - Nubar Melikova. Maryam Melikova has completed the first meeting with defeat. In a group match she defeated by Ukrainian athlete Yana Shemyakina 3: 5.

Among men in the individual competitions in saber fencing to compete Azer Tagiyev - in Group A, Abdullah Hasanov in Group D, Javanshir Safarov - in group E, Javanshir Agakishiev -.in Group F.

The fencing competitions will last up to June 27. In total, winners will gain 12 sets of medals.