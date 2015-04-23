Baku 2015 European Games brand wins top award at 2015 Transform Awards Europe

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Inspired by the natural beauty of Baku, the colourful and striking Baku 2015 branding is featured on venues, tickets, uniforms and all official merchandise of the inaugural European Games, Report informs.

Central to the brand is the pomegranate tree, which symbolises unity in Azerbaijani folklore. Interwoven with the branches of the tree are historical symbols of the country’s heritage and culture, along with eye-catching pictograms of the different sports and disciplines.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “This award is recognition of the spirit of creativity and innovation which has guided our preparations for the first European Games. The Baku 2015 brand symbolises pride in Azerbaijani heritage, the natural beauty of our host country, and the desire to create an innovative sporting event that will be enjoyed by the whole continent."

Mr Dan Tomlinson, Head of Brand at Baku 2015, added: “The Baku 2015 Brand team worked hard to create a look which would be effective across all potential applications, from medals to uniforms, and for branding of all shapes and sizes.”

Incorporated in the eye-catching designs are other symbols of Azerbaijani heritage including the colourful stained glass shebeke, the ornamental detail of the buta, and references to carpet design and weaving, which play a significant part of the country’s proud history.

The look was developed in conjunction with the renowned SomeOne agency, which had previously worked on the sports brands for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mr Gary Holt, co-founder and Executive Creative Director of SomeOne, said: “We are very proud together with Baku 2015 to receive this prize, which rewards the outstanding collaboration we have enjoyed with the Operations Committee over the past 18 months.”

As the countdown to the Games enters the final straight, Baku 2015 branding is being featured on billboards and banners throughout the host city, and also forms an important part of the beautiful first European Games medal and torch designs.