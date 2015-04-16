Azercosmos provides satellite support for Baku 2015

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games has today appointed the highly respected Azercosmos as an Official Supporter and Official Satellite Services Provider for the inaugural event.

Report informs, Azercosmos becomes the 11th Official Supporter of the first European Games, and will play a key role in transmitting the exciting images of the event to billions of television viewers across Europe and the globe.

The company will also provide a Satellite News Gathering (SNG) truck in order to relay the feed from Mingachevir, which will host the Canoe Sprint competition during the Games, to the International Broadcasting Centre in Baku.

Mr Azad Rahimov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports and Chief Executive Officer of Baku 2015, said: “Azercosmos is a greatly admired and respected company in Azerbaijan, and will be a very important part of the international transmission of the European Games among our 74 broadcast rights holders around the world.

“They join other international and Azerbaijani household names who comprise the impressive and valued list of Official Partners and Supporters of this important addition to the international sporting calendar.”

Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the Caucasus region, and provides highly reliable satellite-based communication services to private and government customers for DTH, voice, video, data and mobility applications.

Mr Rashad Nabiyev, CEO and Chairman of Azercosmos, said: “Hosting the inaugural European Games is a landmark moment for Azerbaijan, and we are delighted to be participating as an Official Supporter. By joining the Baku 2015 team, we will be able to make a key contribution to the success of the Games, and continue our track record as a respected Azerbaijani institution.”

Azercosmos joins Azersun Holding, Bazarstore, McDonald’s Azerbaijan, Milla, Motorola Solutions, NAZ, Nestlé, Red Bull, Sitecore and Tickethour as Official Supporters of the Baku 2015 European Games.