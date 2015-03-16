Azerbaijani team prepares for European games in Italy

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Boxing team of Azerbaijan preparing for the First European Games left for training camp in Italy.Report informs members of the team will train with local boxers in the Italian town of Assisi.

Under the guidance of national coach Nariman Abdullayev two-time world champion, European champion, bronze medalist Summer Olympic Games 2012 in London Mamedrasul Mejidov (91 kg), world champion Javid Chalabiyev (56 kg), the European champion Salman Alizadeh (49 kg) will participate in training camp.

Elvin Isayev (60 kg) and Lorenzo Sotomayor (64 kg) who reached at the top of the podium at the last tournament Strandja in Bulgaria will participate in the training camp.

The list of athletes who will participate in the 8-day gathering as below:

49 kg: Salman Alizadeh

52 kg: Elvin Mamishzade, Masud Yusifzade

56 kg: Javid Chalabiyev, Tayfur Aliyev

60 kg: Elvin Isayev

64 kg: Lorenzo Sotomayor

69 kg: Tamerlan Abdullayev

75 kg: Khaybulla Musalov, Kamran Shahsuvarly

81 kg: Rauf Rahimov

91 kg: Magomedrasul Majidov

Before the Azerbaijani team trained in Baku together with French boxers. In April, the team will compete in the Silk Way tournament, haunting test character on the European Games.