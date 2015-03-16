 Top
    Azerbaijani team prepares for European games in Italy

    World and European champions left for the training camp

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Boxing team of Azerbaijan preparing for the First European Games left for training camp in Italy.Report informs members of the team will train with local boxers in the Italian town of Assisi.

    Under the guidance of national coach Nariman Abdullayev two-time world champion, European champion, bronze medalist Summer Olympic Games 2012 in London Mamedrasul Mejidov (91 kg), world champion Javid Chalabiyev (56 kg), the European champion Salman Alizadeh (49 kg) will participate in training camp.

    Elvin Isayev (60 kg) and Lorenzo Sotomayor (64 kg) who reached at the top of the podium at the last tournament Strandja in Bulgaria will participate in the training camp.

    The list of athletes who will participate in the 8-day gathering as below:

    49 kg: Salman Alizadeh

    52 kg: Elvin Mamishzade, Masud Yusifzade

    56 kg: Javid Chalabiyev, Tayfur Aliyev

    60 kg: Elvin Isayev

    64 kg: Lorenzo Sotomayor

    69 kg: Tamerlan Abdullayev

    75 kg: Khaybulla Musalov, Kamran Shahsuvarly

    81 kg: Rauf Rahimov

    91 kg: Magomedrasul Majidov

    Before the Azerbaijani team trained in Baku together with French boxers. In April, the team will compete in the Silk Way tournament, haunting test character on the European Games.

