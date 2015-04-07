Azerbaijani sportsmen competed in Slovenian international tournament before I European games

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Mountain biking team of Azerbaijan continues preparations in Slovenia for the I European games "Baku 2015". Report was told in the press service of the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan, athletes also participate in international tournaments as part of training camp.

On April 6 in competitions organized with the participation of 60 cyclists from Slovenia, Italy, Croatia and Austria, 4 members of our team tried their hands who will take part in European games.The highest result scored by Akshin Ismailov. He managed to be 13th, although at the last competitions on March 29 in Austria involving more than 100 athletes, he was 24th.

As for our other athletes participating in the tournament in Slovenia, Akshin Bagirli took 19th place, Orhan Mamedov 20th and Murad Sultanov in 22nd place.