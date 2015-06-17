Azerbaijani shooters to compete today

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The shooting competition will be held at "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented by both men and women shooters (totally 6 athletes) in today's race.

Narmina Samadova and Irada Ashumova will compete in the women's 10-meter air pistol shooting. Both athletes will be in front of the target at 09:15 a.m. Alimirza Guliyev and Elvin Ismayilov will compete in stand shooting at 10:30 a.m. Ruslan Lunev and Rasul Mammadov will fight in 10-meter shooting. The race will start at 10:30 a.m.

The shooting competition at "Baku 2015" the first European Games will end on June 22.