Azerbaijani appointed head of athletes village for Minsk 2019 Games

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani has been appointed as head of athletes village for the Minsk 2019, the 2nd European Games.

Minister of Youth and Sports, member of the Minsk 2019 Coordination Commission Azad Rahimov told Report. According to him, he is Samir Mammadov, member of the Baku 2015 the First European Games Operations Committee.

Stating that S. Mammadov is currently working at the Organizing Committee of the 2nd European Games, minister added that he also helped his Belarus colleagues in other issues.

Nevertheless, minister said that financial aid is out of the question: "No one has raised such a matter".

Notably, the 2nd European Games will be held from 21 to 30 June 2019.