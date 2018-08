Azerbaijani acrobatic duet took 5th place at Baku 2015

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Competition in mixed duet acts of acrobatics in "Baku 2015," I European Games summed up.

Report informs Ulyana Dyakova - Anatoly Leonov duet representing Azerbaijan was 5th in the final.

They scored 27,320 points.

Marina Chernova - Georgi Pataraya (Russia) duet with 29,300 points won gold medal, Yana Vastavel - Solano Kassamayor (Belgium) duet with 28.690 points won silver, Anna Boqn - Ryan Bartlett duet won a bronze medal with 28.650 points.