Azerbaijani 4 female wrestlers to compete for gold medal

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, at "Baku 2015" the first European Games, Azerbaijani 4 wrestlers will fight in women's wrestling competition. Report informs, they will compete in 53 kg, 58 kg, 63 kg and 75 kg categories.

First, Anjela Dorogan will meet Turkish Merve Kenger. The race will start at 10:49 a.m. (Baku time). After 25 minutes, another Azerbaijani representative, Irina Netreba will be on the mat. She will fight with Italian Karola Raynero in 58 kg category. At 10: 28 a.m. (Baku time), the another race will start in 63 kg category between Elmira Gambarova and Swedish Henna Johansson. In 75 kg category, Gozel Zutova will be on the mat. The rival of Zutova will be Ukrainian Oksana Vashchuk at 10:56 a.m.

The wrestling matches are held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Arena.