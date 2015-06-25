Azerbaijan won 42nd medal in the First European Games

 Top
    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan won 42nd medal in Baku-2015 the First European Games.

    Report informs, two-time world champion and European champion in boxing Magomedrasul Majidov won another medal.

    In the weight category over 91 kg M.Majidov was not allowed to meet Russian Gasan Gumbatov in the semi-finals. For this reason G.Gumbatov automatically passed to the final.

    And Azerbaijani boxer left with a bronze medal.

    It was the second medal of Azerbaijan in a day. Before this 54 kg female boxer Alimardanova Anna won the bronze medal.Currently, Azerbaijan owns 14 gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze medals.

    Mahammadrasul Majidov had to stop the fight because of eyebrows trauma at the previous meeting.

