​Azerbaijan wins its first gold medal in Baku-2015- UPDATED

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan won its first gold medal in the 1st European Games Baku-2015.

Report informs, Firdovsi Farzaliyev brought gold medal in the team asset in men's kumite competition in the weight category of 60 kg.

Azerbaijani karate fighter defeated Italian athlete Luca Maresca in the finale with 4: 0.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev watched the game of our athletes. The head of state personally awarded Firdovsi Farzaliyev, who won the first gold medal in Baku-2015.

*** 18:59

Niyazi Aliyev, Azerbaijani sportsman won the bronze medal, he defeated the German athlete Ricardo Gigler with a score of 3: 1 in kumite men's competitions in the 67 kg weight category.