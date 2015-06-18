Azerbaijan's beach volleyball team beat Finland and Czech Republic

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, qualifying round matches in beach volleyball at "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani women's volleyball players have already played two games.

First, beach volleyball team of Azerbaijan-Vivian Junha and Zinaida Lyubimova, met with Finland. Yuliya Karimova and Ferreyra Raquel met with the Czech Republic. Both meetings ended in the victory of local teams 2: 0.

The men's team will meet with France at 19: 00 p.m. and with Norway at 20:00 p.m.

Vivian Junha and Zinayda Lyubimova represent our country.