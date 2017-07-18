Azad Rahimov becomes member of II European Games Coordination Commission

© Report.az

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Coordination Commission of the II European Games to be held in Belarus capital of MInsk in 2019 was announced.

Report informs, President of the Greek Olympic Committee Spiros Kapralos heads the list of the members announced by the European Olympic Committees (EOC),.

He fulfilled the same function at Baku 2015 I European Games. His deputy is President of the Croatian National Olympic Committee, author of the concept of the European Games Zlatko Matesa. Sergey Bubka (Ukraine), Alexander Zhukov (Russia), Alejandro Blanco (Spain), Daina GudzinevicIute (Lithuania), Andrzej Krasnicki (Poland), Niels Nygaard (Denmark), Hasan Arat (Turkey), Michael Vesper (Germany), Jean Michel Bron (France), Liney Halldorsdottir (Iceland, Djordje Visacki (Serbia) and Jan Patterson (Great Britain) have been involved in the Commission.

The Commission will also boast excellent representation from sport federations with six European continental federation Presidents, including: Mr Svein Arne Hansen, President European Athletics; Mr Ronald Kramer, President European Table Tennis Union; Mr David Lappartient, President European Cycling Union; Mr Sergey Soloveichik, President European Judo Union; Mr Gregory Verpooten, President Badminton Europe; Mr Albert Woods, President European Canoe Association.

Minister of Youth and Sports for the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azad Rahimov, who played a key role in the delivery of the successful Baku 2015 as CEO, will also sit on the Commission alongside EOC representatives, including EOC Acting President Janez Kocijančič, Secretary General Raffaele Pagnozzi, Treasurer Kikis Lazarides, and Executive Committee Member Marc Theisen.

Experts and advisors from operational areas such as Athletes’ Village, transport, technology, broadcast and medical will complete the Commission.

Notably, the Second European Games will be held on June 20-30, 2019.