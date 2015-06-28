​Azad Rahimov: Additional sum not required from budget for opening and closing ceremonies, which cost less than 100 million AZN

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The global economic crisis could not affect the amount of the budget of the first European games. No extra dollar, no special funds was taken from the state budget from the Finance Ministry."

Report informs, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov.

According to him, the difference in the budget, formed as a result of the devaluation of the manat, was 134 million AZN, which also has not been further requested from the Ministry of Finance and was spent due to budget savings.

Rahimov noted that Additional sum wasn't requested from budget for opening and closing ceremonies, which cost less than 100 million AZN.

According to the minister, total budget of the Games amounted to 1,174 billion AZN with unplanned expenses.

"Thus, budget remained at the initial level with the mentioned above additional expenditures and amounted to 960 million AZN. And we saved more than 300 million, VAT inclusive", the minister said.