Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ All the medals of Baku-2015 in the men's MTB went to Switzerland.

Report informs, a Swiss athlete Nino Shurter reached the finish line first. He showed the best results, going the distance in 1 hour 41 minutes. 04 sec.

The second was also a Swiss athlete Lukas Flückiger was behind the leader by 13 seconds.

Fabian Giger (Switzerland) came third, with a time of 1 hour 41 minutes, 37 sec.