59 athletes to represent Estonia at I European Games

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) announced the number of athletes that will participate in "Baku 2015" the first European Games.

Report informs referring to the official website of the EOC, Estonia will be represented by 59 athletes at the Games.

Estonian athletes will perform in not all kinds of sports included into the program of the Games, only in 12 ones including cycling, judo, shooting, wrestling, boxing, beach volleyball, fencing, 3x3 basketball, badminton, triathlon, swimming and archery types.

Overall, 97-member delegation led by EOC sporting director Martti Rayu will arrive in Baku.

"Baku 2015" the first European Games will be held on June 12-28.