 Top
    Close photo mode

    3x3 basketball competitions launched at Baku-2015

    Azerbaijani men's and women's teams will compete today

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first 3x3 basketball competition starts today. Report informs, Azerbaijani women's and men's teams will take part in competitions.

    Azerbaijani men's team plays with the team of the Czech Republic in Group D at 19: 55. At 21: 35 they will play with Switzerland.

    Azerbaijani women's team will face a team of Switzerland. The match will start at 17:10.

    The 3x3 basketball tournament ends on June 26, 2 sets of medals will be owned.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi