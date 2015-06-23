3x3 basketball competitions launched at Baku-2015

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first 3x3 basketball competition starts today. Report informs, Azerbaijani women's and men's teams will take part in competitions.

Azerbaijani men's team plays with the team of the Czech Republic in Group D at 19: 55. At 21: 35 they will play with Switzerland.

Azerbaijani women's team will face a team of Switzerland. The match will start at 17:10.

The 3x3 basketball tournament ends on June 26, 2 sets of medals will be owned.