 Top
    Close photo mode

    3 Azerbaijani Greco- Roman wrestlers pass to the final in Baku-2015 - UPDATED

    One more wrestler to fight in the semi-final

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elvin Mursaliyev competing in 75 kg weight category fought with Georgian representative Zurabi Datunashvili.

    Report informs, the Azerbaijani athlete beat his Georgian rival with 3: 2 and passed to the final.

    ***

    Greco-Roman wrestler Elvin Mursaliyev fighting in 75 kg weight category defeated Russian athlete Chingiz Labazanov with 4:2 and passed to 1/4 finals.

    In the framework of "Baku 2015" the First European Games, 130 kg Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati defeated Jakobi Kajaianı with the score of 5:2 in 1/4 final and reached the semi-final.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestler to fight with Armenian athlete in the 1/8 finals.

    The fight completed with Azerbaijan's victory with 8:0.

    ***

    Greco-Roman wrestlers fighting in 85 kg category Azerbaijani representative Salman Tahmasibi fought with Fabio Parisi (Italy) in 1/16 finals. Report informs, The fight completed with Azerbaijan's victory with 4:0.
    He will fight with the representative of Armenia Maksim Manukyan in the 1/8 finals.
    The previous fights were won Hasan Aliyev (66 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg).

    *** 11:09 

    Greco-Roman wrestlers of weight 66 kg, 75 kg, 85 kg and 130 kg are competing in Baku-2015. 

    Report informs, Azerbaijan wrestler Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg) fought with a representative of Slovakia Richard Rigo in 1/16 finals.

    The fight completed with Azerbaijan's victory with 8:0.

    All results of the Greco-Roman wrestlers:

    66 kg
    1/16 - Sachino Davitaia (GEO) - Hasan Aliyev 2: 4
    1/8 - Daniel Janecic (CRO) - Hasan Aliyev 0: 5
    1/4 Final - Michael Siamionau (BLR) - Hasan Aliyev

    75 kg
    1/16 - Richard Rigo (SVK) - Elvin Mursaliyev 0: 8
    1/8 - Elvin Mursaliyev - Ionel Puskasu (ROU)

    85 kg
    1/16 - Saman Tahmasibi - Fabio Parisi (ITA) 8: 0
    1/8 - Maxim Manukyan (ARM) - Saman Tahmasibi

    130 kg
    1/8 - Sabah Shariati - Mykola Kucmii (UKR).

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi