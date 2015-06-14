3 Azerbaijani Greco- Roman wrestlers pass to the final in Baku-2015 - UPDATED

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elvin Mursaliyev competing in 75 kg weight category fought with Georgian representative Zurabi Datunashvili.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani athlete beat his Georgian rival with 3: 2 and passed to the final.

Greco-Roman wrestler Elvin Mursaliyev fighting in 75 kg weight category defeated Russian athlete Chingiz Labazanov with 4:2 and passed to 1/4 finals.

In the framework of "Baku 2015" the First European Games, 130 kg Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati defeated Jakobi Kajaianı with the score of 5:2 in 1/4 final and reached the semi-final.

Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestler to fight with Armenian athlete in the 1/8 finals.

The fight completed with Azerbaijan's victory with 8:0.

Greco-Roman wrestlers fighting in 85 kg category Azerbaijani representative Salman Tahmasibi fought with Fabio Parisi (Italy) in 1/16 finals. Report informs, The fight completed with Azerbaijan's victory with 4:0.

He will fight with the representative of Armenia Maksim Manukyan in the 1/8 finals.

The previous fights were won Hasan Aliyev (66 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg).



Greco-Roman wrestlers of weight 66 kg, 75 kg, 85 kg and 130 kg are competing in Baku-2015.

Report informs, Azerbaijan wrestler Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg) fought with a representative of Slovakia Richard Rigo in 1/16 finals.

All results of the Greco-Roman wrestlers:



66 kg

1/16 - Sachino Davitaia (GEO) - Hasan Aliyev 2: 4

1/8 - Daniel Janecic (CRO) - Hasan Aliyev 0: 5

1/4 Final - Michael Siamionau (BLR) - Hasan Aliyev



75 kg

1/16 - Richard Rigo (SVK) - Elvin Mursaliyev 0: 8

1/8 - Elvin Mursaliyev - Ionel Puskasu (ROU)



85 kg

1/16 - Saman Tahmasibi - Fabio Parisi (ITA) 8: 0

1/8 - Maxim Manukyan (ARM) - Saman Tahmasibi



130 kg

1/8 - Sabah Shariati - Mykola Kucmii (UKR).