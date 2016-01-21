World oil prices reduced again

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 0,11 USD or 0,39% and amounted to 28,35 USD per barrel .

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also declined in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 3,06% or 0,88 USD and amounted 27,88 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 29 USD per barrel.