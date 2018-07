Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 20, the World Bank (WB) Board of Executive Directors will sit to mull the credit allocation to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project. Report informs, loan is expected to make 400 million USD.

According to report, state guaranteed debt will be received by "Southern Gas Corridor" CJSC.

SOCAR has 58%, BP 12%, BOTAS 30% stake in TANAP project.