31 October. Average oil price is forecasted to be at $74 a barrel in 2019, Report informs citing World Bank's Commodity Markets Outlook published in October.

According to the outlook, average oil price is predicted to go up from $72 a barrel to $74 a barrel in 2019: "Oil output will increase in US, reduce in Iran and Venezuela. Global demand will remain stable."