Works in Albania regarding TAP pipeline will be finished next year

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The improvement of infrastructure in Albania for the implementation of TAP project is predicted to end within 2016, according to TAP officials in Albania. Report informs, Albany State News Agency was informed by TAP's office in Albania.

The work has begun since the beginning of this year for the construction of 51 km new secondary roads, for the reconstruction of 41 km roads and 42 bridges in rural areas. According to TAP plan for the Albanian territory, the project will be extended in 210 km in the Albanian territory and 37 km in the Adriatic Sea.

The infrastructural plan of TAP also foresees the establishment of two compressor stations in Fier and Bilisht areas. Experts say all the undergoing constructions will be finalized within 2016, the year that marks the beginning of project’s second phase, the establishment of gas pipelines in the Albanian territory. Experts say the Gross Domestic Product of Albania will increase by EUR 500 ml only during 2017, as a direct effect of TAP implementation in the country.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline will transport oil from Azerbaijani passing through Turkey, Greece, Albania and Italy and will be entirely active within 2020. This is the biggest foreign investment in Albania, worth EUR 1 billion and economy experts say the initial effect of this project in the Albanian economy will be huge.

Each of BP,SOCAR and "Statoil" companies has a 20% share in TAP. 19% belongs to Belgian "Fluxy", 16% to Spanish "Enagas', 5% to the Swiss " Axpo "company.