Wind Park launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Wind turbine with the capacity of 2.5 MW established in "Yeni Yashma" territory of Azerbaijan's Khizi district, was launched.

Report was told by the press service of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources.

According to the report, the turbine was installed in the wind park with 50 MW capacity and the station was completely tested by the State Agency.

The wind turbine of this project started to transfer electricity produced from wind power into general power grid. In a short period of time, the wind park will be connected to the country's general power grid.

Over last year, more than 1,5 billion kilowatt / hour electricity was produced by using renewal energy sources in Azerbaijan which led to 500 million cubic meters of gas savings.