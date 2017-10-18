Volume of oil exported from northern Iraq drops 3-fold

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The daily volume of crude oil transported to the Turkish port of Ceyhan from the Kurdish Autonomous Province in northern Iraq, has dropped three times.

Report informs citing the Haber7, government of local autonomy exported approximately 500-600 thousand barrels of oil per day to Ceyhan port until September 25.

According to the information, the volume of oil transported through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has dropped to 225,000 barrels.

According to information, local government in northern Iraq pays 90 percent of the expenses from oil revenues.