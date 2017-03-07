Volume of gas supplied to population up by 16%

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ 3.1 bln out of 13.7 cbm natural gas supplied through gas supply system have gone to population in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, 2016 report of Cabinet of Ministers says.

Notably, volume of natural gas supplied to population last year rose by 423.7 mln cbm or 16% in comparison with previous year as a result of gas supply to new settlements and commissioning of new residences.

According to report, 42,000 tons of liquid-gas fuel have been sold in domestic market: “261 mln cbm of gas have been supplied to meet demand of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Construction of gas pipelines with 7837 km total length, 4 gas distribution stations, installation of 2 metering junctions have been completed and other construction and repair works has been carried out within frame of State Program for social and economic development of regions (2014-2018). 312 km pipeline has been overhauled to ensure proper exploitation of main and distributing pipelines.

According to report, 82,000 residents in 209 new settlements were supplied with gas as result of works completed in 2016.