​Vice-President of the European Commission:Southern Gas Corridor project is a priority for the EU

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Project of the Southern Gas Corridor is a priority for the EU." Vice-president of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič told to the journalists, Report informs.

He highly estimated the first meeting of the Advisory Board of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which was held today in Baku.

"All the ministers clearly supported the project, we also agreed that we will work on the basis of an action plan to further promote the Southern Gas Corridor project," - Maroš Šefčovič said.

Vice-President stressed the importance of its implementation for the diversification of energy supplies to Europe.

Mr. Šefčovič stated that "the difficult situation in Ukraine has a negative impact on gas supplies to Europe", so the diversification of energy supplies is especially important for Europe. "Therefore, the project of the Southern Gas Corridor is so important," - said Shevchovich.

He expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East would stabilize.