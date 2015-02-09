​Vice-President of the EC participates in the first meeting on the Southern Corridor in Baku

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Vice-President of the European Commission Mr. Maroš Šefčovič visits Azerbaijan this week. Report informs citing the press service of the European Commission, Mr. Šefčovič is to attend the first meeting of the Advisory Board of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is to be held in Baku on February 12.

Specific recommendations for the implementation of the project are expected to be featured during the meeting. The energy ministers of the participating countries will be also involved in the Southern Corridor project.