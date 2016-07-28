Vagif Aliyev: 'We are reforming SOCAR Turkey operations'

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'As an international company, realizing and fulfilling its responsibilities before all partners, creating new values with works and projects implemented, carrying out all operations reliably and in economically optimal way, establishing comprehensive, innovative and results-oriented environment, we are reforming SOCAR Turkey operations'.

Report informs citing SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş, said Vagif Aliyev, Chief of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) Investments Department, Chairman of Managerial Board of SOCAR Turkey Enerji and Petkim Holding.

'In this regard, besides the certain investments to be announced in the coming days, we have made a number of organizational changes. We have created a model to further strengthen our international stand in SOCAR Turkey and in the group of companies from July 27', Department Chief said.

He noted that through C-Level authorization, these huge investments will be more effective, projects will be accelerated, efficiency in decision-making and implementing period will be increased.

V.Aliyev stated that Petkim Holding is a very important investment for SOCAR: 'With privatization of Petkim in 2008 and joining SOCAR family, we try to promote this important organization to a higher position. Through its reorganization, Petkim will create more new values and carry industry to the future. In this framework, Sadettin Korkut has been substituted by Anar Mammadov on July 27'.

SOCAR official added that within the complete reorganization, aimed at making Petkim Holding more dynamic, 27 employees working at the different departments have been dismissed by meeting legal rights.

He noted that as a part of the reorganization, four employees working at the different departments of SOCAR Turkey, have been dismissed.

Reformation in SOCAR Turkey and its related companies will continue and cover new investments. To spread information, which doesn't correspond a reality also causes damage to our partners and employees. We are here to support Turkey with all our strength and we'd like to emphasize uninterrupted continuation of our investments', V.Aliyev said.