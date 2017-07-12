US to be ahead of some OPEC countries in oil output in the coming years

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the next three years, US oil exports will exceed the level of 2016 by 4 times and will be more than a number of OPEC member countries. Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, forecast was provided by PIRA Energy consulting company.

According to company's report, by the year 2020, the US will export 2.25 mln bpd leaving behind important OPEC members like Kuwait and Nigeria. For comparison, in 2016, United States exported 520,000 bpd, Kuwait 2.1 bpd, and Nigeria - 1.7 mln bpd.

The economist of PIRA Energy, Gary Ross believes, the United States will enter the top ten major oil exporting countries in next three years. According to G. Ross, the main part of the export is from the port of Corpus Christi, Texas, in the Gulf of Mexico. Executive Director of the port, John LaRue, said: "Oil exports are growing at an incredible rate and I think we will be able to export 1 mln bpd in the near future”.