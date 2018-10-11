US offers Europe to reject Russian energy sources and use their LNG

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ A bill proposing to allocate a billion dollars to finance European energy projects in order to help Europe diversify its energy sector has been submitted to US.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, the bill was proposed by US Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Democrat Chris Murphy. The agency notes that the allocation of funds will help Europe "to resist the influence of Russia."

"Large part of Europe relies on Russia's energy," said Murphy in a statement. According to the senator, helping American allies to find new sources of energy will allow Washington to "destroy Russia's control" over Europe and "create jobs here in the US."