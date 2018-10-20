US calls on Russia not to assist Iran in selling oil

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ US supposes that Iran may ask Russia to sell its oil on the world market, a high-ranking US official said at the meeting with journalists.

Report informs citing TASS that Washington calls on Moscow not to agree.

"Iran may push the idea of its oil sale by Russia on the world market to evade US sanctions. I would urge Russia even not to consider this idea," the US official said.

On May 8, President Donald Trump announced withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions, a deal that was concluded in 2015 and restricted Tehran's nuclear initiatives in exchange for elimination of UN Security Council sanctions and unilateral restrictive measures imposed by US and EU. Trump vowed to reimpose all anti-Iranian sanctions. The US sanctions targeting the energy sector are to be resumed on November 4.