US become net natural gas exporter for first time in 60 years

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. has become a net exporter of natural gas, further evidence of the how the domestic oil and gas boom is reshaping the global energy business.

Report informs citing the The Wall Street Journal, an energy trade publisher and data provider S&P Global Platts stated.

According to the information, the average daily 210 mln cubic meters of gas were exported in the US in November, while imports were 198 mln cubic meters.

It is considered a breakthrough in US gas production and increasing the impact of the global gas market.

Notably, newly elected president of the United States Donald Trump said he will eliminate barriers on the export of hydrocarbons after taking office.

As a result of exceeded demand in coming period oil and gas prices will decrease.