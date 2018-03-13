UNEC updates 2018 forecast for Azeri Light oil world prices

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UNEC (University of Economy) has updated forecast of the Azerbaijani oil (Azeri Light) in the world market this year. While making forecast the recent processes happened in the world oil market have been taken into consideration.

Report informs referring to the UNEC pres service, the updated forecast is as follows (price for per barrel of oil is indicated in US dollars):

year min average max 2018 52.1 65.7 81.2 2019 57.3 73 87.1 2020 59.6 75.4 88.3



The forecast of international organizations for oil prices is presented in the table below (barrel/ dollar) for comparison: