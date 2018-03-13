 Top
    Close photo mode

    UNEC updates 2018 forecast for Azeri Light oil world prices

    The world oil market had been taken into consideration

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UNEC (University of Economy) has updated forecast of the Azerbaijani oil (Azeri Light) in the world market this year. While making forecast the recent processes happened in the world oil market have been taken into consideration.

    Report informs referring to the UNEC pres service, the updated forecast is as follows (price for per barrel of oil is indicated in US dollars):

    year min average max
    2018 52.1 65.7 81.2
    2019 57.3 73 87.1
    2020 59.6 75.4 88.3


    The forecast of international organizations for oil prices is presented in the table below (barrel/ dollar) for comparison:

    Organizations 2018 2019 2020
    The World Bank 57.6 59.5 59.3
    US Energy Administration 51.2 54.5 68.4
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi