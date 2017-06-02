Ukraine refuses from Russian gas until 2035

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine does not plan to purchase gas from Russia’s "Gazprom" until 2035.

Report informs citing the Kommersant, the decision included in draft energy strategy of country by Ukrainian Ministry of Energy until 2035.

Notably, Ukraine in 2015 refused to purchase Russian gas and started to import gas from Europe.

The new energy strategy also includes refusal from transit of Russian gas to Ukraine in 2019. However, alongside Ukraine plans to achieve its own gas production in amount of 30-35 bln cum per year by 2035.

At present, gas production in Ukraine makes 15 bln cum/year.